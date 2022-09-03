Ganeshotsav 2022: Artist draws Ganpati on balloon in seconds; watch DIY video

Artist Suman Siddu sketches ganesha | Instagram

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated annually with great enthusiasm in India and thousands of devotees throng temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers.

In a video that rolled out on the internet, we could see an artist named Suman Siddu creatively bringing out Lord ganesha on a balloon instead of common material like clay, mud, ceramic or so.

Within seconds, he drew a beautiful and simple looking Ganpati. The clip began with just two Xs and later turned into the visual of the Hindu God. Suman doesn't miss on details - the artwork shows the intricate finishing with tilak, turban and more.

This auspicious ten-day celebration starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As we celebrate the holy days of the Ganpati festival, watch video:

Sine the video was shared on Instagram a few days ago, on Ganesh Chaturthi, it has attracted over 150K views and thousands of likes. The comment sections was filled with hearts emojis revealing that netizens were impressed by the displayed illustration.

Take a look into some reactions: