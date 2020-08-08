Ganeshotsav 2020: NMMC to create artificial ponds for immersion in Navi Mumbai

With only two weeks left for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi to begin, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking all necessary measures to ensure that celebrations take place smoothly. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, a major challenge for the civic body is ensuring that social distancing is maintained and the spread of coronavirus is prevented.

After two rounds of meeting with all stakeholders in the last fortnight -- from tghe police to the Ganesh Puja Mandal -- the civic administration has decided to create a large numbers of artificial lakes or ponds to avoid unnecessarily gathering in one place.

Under the NMMC’s jurisdiction, there are 23 major idols immersion ponds where the maximum idols are immersed -- whether it is Ganpati or other festivals. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed all eight ward officials to create a large numbers artificial ponds so that people disperse to different places and people can avoid gathering in one place.

“More artificial lakes will be constructed at places that would be convenient for the citizens, especially in view of non-congestion on the day of immersion,” said a senior civic official. He added that the Executive Engineer of all the departments and deputy municipal commissioners of the concerned departments have been deputed for the work.

The civic chief has also directed officials to conduct a survey of possible places in coordination with the assistant commissioner and police officers and take necessary measures. The civic body has also welcomed NGOs and mandals should they wish to take initiative for the creation of artificial lakes.