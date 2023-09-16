Ganesh Utsav 2023: With Over 700 Police Personnel, Navi Mumbai Ready For Smooth Travel to Konkan

Hrutvikraj Mandekar/ Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: In order to ensure smooth commuting of devotees going to the Konkan region to celebrate Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai police have set up five facility centres at important locations along highways. The facility centre will ensure a smooth flow of traffic with medical services to devotees if required.

According to the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police, they have set up facility centers in five places namely Vashi, Kalamboli Circle (Kalamboli), Welcome Hotel, Bandal Wadigaon in New Panvel, Ganesh Hotel Chinchpada, New Panvel, and Gavanphata Transport Branch.

Facility centres are well equipped

The facility centres have been equipped with medical facilities, fire brigade helpers, a mechanical team for help in case of vehicle breakdown, a wireless system for emergency contact, and crane facilities.

In addition to ensuring that there is no law and order problem during the journey, an adequate number of police personnel will be on duty. “One Deputy Commissioner of Police, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, 12 police inspectors, 43 police sub-inspectors, 653 police constables and 25 traffic wardens 25 have been deputed for the next 10 days,” said a senior official from the Traffic Department.

Regulating traffic for Konkan devotees

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification regarding Ganesh Utsav-2023 in the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to regulate traffic for Ganesh devotees going to Konkan. In order to prevent any possibilities of obstruction in a smooth flow of traffic, the movement of all heavy vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 16 tonnes or more has been banned on National Highway 66 or Mumbai-Goa highway from midnight of September 16 to 8 pm of September 29.