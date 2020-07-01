Ganesh Utsav 2020: Twitter praises Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja for plan to hold plasma camp instead

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaughcha Raja won’t be held this year. The decision was taken on July 1 and instead a blood and plasma donation camp with held to pay respect to Lord Ganesh.
The camp will continue for 11 days. This is the first time in 85 years that that the famous Sarvajanik Ganpati idol won’t be kept here.
The norm is to keep Lord Ganesha’s idol on public display for 11 days before its immersion in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.
It’s estimated that over two million people visit this particular Ganesh Pandal daily. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol is organised by the Kambli family.
Last year, the Labaugcha Raja collected 4,200 kg of gold, 80kg of silver and a total of Rs 6.05 crore in cash according to a report in The Hindu.
The auction of all offerings raised RS 1.25 crore, which was slightly lower then the previous year.
