Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pranav Adani, Karan Adani Along With Family Seek Bappa’s Blessings At Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani - VIDEO |

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), along with their family, offered prayers at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and sought Bappa’s blessings.

Adani family offers prayers

Visuals showed the family members offering prayers at the pandal. They later posed for a family photograph at the venue, capturing a memorable moment during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), along with their family, offered prayers at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/YbUgh58cyh — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Adani said, "We are truly honoured to have partnered with the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. In its 107th year, the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani's rich legacy has been synonymous with devotion, unity, and the cultural heartbeat of Mumbai."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, and Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), along with their family, offered prayers at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



Pranav Adani,… pic.twitter.com/lsmmshgyGT — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani’s legacy

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is Mumbai’s second-oldest public Ganapati and is now in its 107th year. The mandal traces its roots to the city’s former textile heartland — Parel, Girgaon and Lalbaug — and carries forward the legacy of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who transformed Ganesh Chaturthi from a household ritual into a public festival in the 1890s.

Mumbai embraces Ganeshotsav festivities

As the Ganesh festival kicks off today, Mumbai has once again embraced the festive spirit, with the city coming alive on Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, housing societies and public pandals across the city. Several prominent Ganesh mandals have magnificently decorated their pandals for the auspicious festival.

Several prominent Ganpati pandals across the city have already started witnessing massive crowds, with devotees queuing up to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Among the most prominent pandals, Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja has witnessed massive crowds of devotees queuing up for Mukh Darshan and offering their prayers.

Several prominent figures, including political leaders and Bollywood celebrities, have also visited these pandals earlier in the day to seek Bappa’s blessings and offer prayers. As the city settles into the festive rhythm, the next 10 days are expected to bring a mix of faith, tradition, music and elaborate artistry, culminating in Mumbai’s spectacular immersion processions on September 25.

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