Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: Vidyut Jammwal Welcomes Bappa With Soulful Shankh-Damru Performance On Ganesh Chaturthi

Vidyut Jammwal Welcomes Bappa With Soulful Shankh-Damru Performance On Ganesh Chaturthi | X

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on a devotional note in Mumbai as thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Adding to the festive spirit, Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal welcomed Bappa with a soulful performance featuring the shankh and damru. He visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to pay his respects to Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

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Vidyut Jammwal visited Lalbaugcha Raja

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to pay his respects to Ganpati Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. He visited Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi, Monday. During his darshan, Vidyut performed aarti and played the conch and damru. He was seen dressed in traditional white attire.

A video of Vidyut Jammwal's performance has surfaced on social media, capturing him immersed in devotion as he played the traditional damru and blew the conch shell. His performance added a spiritual touch to the grand celebrations and attracted attention from devotees and social media users.

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Lalbaugcha Raja features mandap theme inspired by Mahakaleshwar Temple

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganesh idols, witnesses a massive turnout every year during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. Devotees from across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra visit the pandal to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

This year, the revered Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating its 93rd year, with the grand festivities beginning on September 14. This time, Bappa's court has been decorated with a Mahadev-themed temple design inspired by the Mahakaleshwar Temple. A huge trident has also been installed as part of the decorations.

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Vidyut Jammwal's devotional performance

Known for his action-packed performances on screen and expertise in martial arts, Vidyut presented a different side of his personality during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. His shankh and damru performance reflected the traditional and spiritual essence of the festival.

The damru holds a significant place in Hindu traditions and is associated with Lord Shiva, while blowing a conch shell is considered auspicious and is commonly performed during religious ceremonies.