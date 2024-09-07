 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth Welcomed In Grand Processions
Maharashtra's beloved Ganpati festival is finally here. From Mumbai's Lalbaucha Raja, GSB, Chinckpoklicha Chintamani to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai and all traditional mandals in Nasik and Nagpur are welcoming Bappa. Devotees across the state are performing Ganesh pujan in their homes, including CM Shinde and Ambani home Antilia.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa in Maharahtra | Akashvani

Mumbai: The most-awaited 10-day-long Ganpati festival is finally here and on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are welcoming the bappa in full fervour. With Dhol Tasha and Lezim, all major Ganesh Maldals welcomed Bappa amid chants of 'Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’ and aartis of ‘sukh karta dukh harta across Maharashtra.

Devotees are performing pran prathistha of Ganesh idols in their homes to mark the beginning of Ganeshotsav.

In Mumbai, traditional Ganpati mandals including Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gully, Tejukaya Mandal, Chinchpoklicha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, Sahyadri Mandal in Chembur, Andhericha Raja among others welcomed the Bappa in grand processions.

In Pune, Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati among others were welcomed by devotees in full enthusiam in the traditional way.

While in Nagpur, Tekdi Ganpati, Adasa Ganesh Mandir, Ashtadashbhuja Ganesh Mandir at Ramtek and Reshambaug Ganpati are been welcomes in grand gatherings.

The Ganesh Chaturthi is been celebrated by politicians and businessmen too. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will welcome the Bappa at his official residence Varsha Bungalow as per traditions. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray performed the Ganesh pujan with his family at his residence on Saturday morning.

All major markets across the state are filled with devotees to purchase items to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Considering the devotees thronging to take blessings of Bappa at public mandals, Maharashtra police have ensured additional police force to ensure safety.

Around 15,000 police personnel will be on the streets in Mumbai alone for the next ten days to provide security, officials said. Mumbai has over 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of devotees are slated to visit to take blessings.

