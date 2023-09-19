 Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check Details Inside

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check Details Inside

With Mumbai's enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations reaching its peak, ensuring a hassle-free and eco-friendly immersion process is a top priority for the BMC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check Details Inside | FPJ

Mumbaikars welcomed Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today with great fanfare. Devotees of Lord Ganesha have welcomed Ganpati idols at their homes to offer prayers to one of the most revered Hindu deity.

As the much-anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi festival has approached, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a comprehensive list of ward-wise designated immersion spots to facilitate the smooth and orderly procession of Ganpati idols.

Ensuring a Seamless Immersion Process

With Mumbai's enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations reaching its peak, ensuring a hassle-free and eco-friendly immersion process is a top priority for the BMC. By allocating specific immersion points in each ward, the BMC aims to streamline the immersion process, reduce traffic congestion, and minimize environmental impact.

Ward-Wise Immersion Locations

Here is a breakdown of the ward-wise designated immersion spots:

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Nagpur To Mumbai; Heres How Devotees Celebrated Lord Ganesha's Arrival
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School

Mumbai News: Ganpati Making Workshop Organised At Orchids The International School

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha In Mumbai...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha In Mumbai...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Siddhivinayak To Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Live Darshan Here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Siddhivinayak To Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Live Darshan Here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Issues Ward-Wise List Of Ganpati Idol Immersion Spots Across City; Check...

Sustainability Network: 'For Sure, Planning Does Not Fail Vulnerable Communities,' Says Urban...

Sustainability Network: 'For Sure, Planning Does Not Fail Vulnerable Communities,' Says Urban...