Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 kg gold 'mukut' worth Rs 6 crore offered to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati by devotee

A devotee recently donated a 5 kg gold mukut (crown) worth Rs 6 crore to Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The idol was adorned with new clothes and ornaments including the gold mukut (crown) worth Rs 6 crore.

This is the second year in a row when the festival, the most popular and awaited religious event in Maharashtra, is being celebrated in a muted and simple manner in view of COVID-19 and looming threat of a third wave.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, a trustee at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, said the 'pranpratishtha' of the city's most endearing deity, was performed inside the main temple in a simple manner and by following all COVID-19 norms.

The civic administration has appealed to all Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and make arrangements for online 'darshan' for devotees to avoid gatherings.

The annual Ganesh festival began in Pune on Friday as devotees welcomed the deity in their homes and at pandals but without much fanfare in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on processions and gatherings.

Key Ganesh mandals, including five 'manache' (revered ) mandals, performed 'pranpratishtha' (installation) of idols in pandals (marquees) in the city with COVID-19 protocols.

