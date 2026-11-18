Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Targeted In Stone-Pelting Incident Near Surat; C4 Coach Window Damaged | Screengrab

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was reportedly targeted in a reported stone-pelting incident near Sachin railway station in Gujarat, . The incident led to damage to the outer glass of a window in the train's C4 coach.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday evening, November 17,took place near Sachin railway station, between Surat and Navsari. It has caused panic among passengers after a stone allegedly struck the window while the train was travelling towards Mumbai Central.

However, the inner glass pane remained intact, and no injuries were reported. A video purportedly showing the damaged window has surfaced on social media.

Vande Bharat Express Window Damaged Near Sachin Railway Station

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 5.23 pm when Train No. 20902, operating between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central, was passing through the Surat railway section.

Western Railway Public Relations Officer Anubhav Saxena said the incident came to light after a passenger travelling in coach C4 reported hearing a loud impact against the window. Upon inspection, the outer glass pane was found damaged, while the inner pane remained intact, reported The New Indian Express.

Video Of Damaged Vande Bharat Window Goes Viral

The footage purportedly showed the cracked outer glass of the Vande Bharat Express, while the inner protective pane appeared undamaged.

The double-layered window prevented the damage from reaching the passenger compartment, and no injuries were reported. Following the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway officials launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

Second Vande Bharat Window Damage Incident In Gujarat In 10 Days

The latest incident came days after another Vande Bharat Express reported window damage in Gujarat. On November 8, a window of the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express was found damaged while the train was travelling between Lathi and Khizadiya in Amreli district. The cause of that damage remains under investigation.

Such stone-pelting incidents have raised safety concerns among passengers travelling on trains.

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