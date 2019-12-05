Gambling: MSEB suspends 7 staffers, sacks contractor

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) has suspended seven of its staff and cancelled a private contractor's contract for alleged gambling charges while on duty at its Lalchakki office in Ulhasnagar.

Superintendent Engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) Dharmaraj Pethkar of Kalyan divisional office got the information about the playing of cards with betting of money that was happening in the office on Saturday duty hours.

He alongwith officers then rushed to spot and found they the accused staff busy playing cards inside office. The suspended personnel have been identified as Osef Francis (Senior technician), Nikhil Pandurang Pawar (Technician), Mahesh Narayan Kalsaitkar (Technician), Ilamuddin Mehboob Sheikh, Santosh Madhukar Bhosle, Mangesh Nandu Vanatkar (Electrical assistants), Vinod Tukaram Bobale (Jr office assistant) and one contractor whose contract has been cancelled.

The MSEB sources said the video of staff playing cards betting money went viral on social meadia. "If anyone is find indulging in such gambling acts or other misconduct during duty hours will be dealt with strictly," said PRO Pandurang Patil.