Gallery FPH: Artist Arvind Chavan's 3D Fish Art Will Catch Your Attention, Leave You Impressed

Artist Arvind Chavan's 3D Fish Art | Swarna Srikanth

Art is not just about abstract paintings and landscape artworks, it extends way beyond, exploring creativity and imagination on an artist. Arvind Chavan, a 53-year-old artist, holds his interest in something quite unique and eye-catching. He expresses his love and understanding about aquatic life, especially detailing fish, through his artistic creations. The artist uses sea shells and fish body parts (scales and skin) to curate his paintings alongside adding an impressive 3D touch.

Artist's love for fish art & inspiration behind it

During his solo show at Gallery FPH in Nariman Point, Mumbai, he tells us about his love for fish art and the inspiration behind it. "My work has always portrayed different types of fish and their life. I have over the years understood and painted both fresh water and sea water fish. Importantly, I use my education in painting and my association with fisheries together to create art," he tells while describing himself as an artist associated with the Dept. of Fisheries, Govt. of Maharashtra.

Arvind Chavan's Shell painting | Instagram

Using sea shells artistically

Most of Chavan’s works use sea shells to shape the base of the fish's body and later carry the magic of acrylic colours.

Curious about the usage of shells which not only adds uniqueness to his paintings but also makes them embrace a 3D look, we ask him what goes into creating them and whether it involves more hardships than usually painting on the canvas or paper. Noting this, the artist points out that it takes meticulous efforts to curate fish art with shells.

Shell painting by Arvind Chavan | Instagram

Arvind Chavan's artworks | Instagram

Narrating how they are created, he says, “I first imagine before bringing it alive through my art…The shells are fixed carefully at a desired spot using an adhesive and the rest of the elements are painted around it.” “Other art forms directly involve outlining and taking the brush, but my art focuses on the shell, which brings a realistic touch, from the start to its finished look,” he adds.

The artist clarifies that the shell paintings remain unaffected for a long while and don't wear off easily, either due to loosening of the adhesive grip or any other factor. But he shares the case isn't the same with paintings involving fish skin, which he notes may lose effectiveness with poor maintenance.

Wide scope for exploration into fish art

Chavan believes fish art to have a wide scope for exploration, which young artists must dive into. As he concludes, he notes that these paintings stand out at any art show due to their unique approach and appearance and make art lovers appreciate them.

When, where, and all you need to know

Artist Arvind Chavan’s paintings are displayed at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai for a period of fifteen days since the beginning of August. One could visit the gallery and take a look at his stunning creations before the 15th of this month.

Notably, Gallery FPH provides a platform for achieving artists to showcase their talents and seek acknowledgment from admirers.