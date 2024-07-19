Gallery FPH: 'When I First Saw MF Hussain's Paintings, I Was Left Completely Impressed,' Artist Mahesh Annapure

Artist Mahesh Annapure |

Self-taught artist Mahesh Annapure, who hails from Nanded, Maharashtra, is someone who embraces contemporary modern art and looks up to the global trends in the field of art. While he usually enjoys knife painting with acrylic paint, he also explores watercolours and oil paints to portray his talent.

From landscapes to paintings of Gods, he has worked on various themes. Of the many artworks, the one which stands out and is also the one closest to his heart portrays themes of women navigating themselves through societal roles, in his series 'Faces and feminism.'

During his solo show at the Gallery FPH in Nariman Point, which runs for the rest of the month, he spoke to Swarna Srikanth about what art means to him, how he brings his inner creativity on the canvas, and more.

What is the motive or thought that goes behind your paintings?

Through my creations, I mainly aim to bring on the canvas the struggles and the pain people face in their lives. However, some of my paintings which visualise Lord Ganesha and Buddha revolve around happiness and positive vibes. One could even meditate with the painting of Lord Buddha in their room.



Three sisters"- Faces series, Figurative abstract | Mahesh Annapure

Which of your works is something you admire the most?

Every art that I create holds a meaning, a message, or a story. This makes every work of mine significant. But if I were to choose one, it's the way I have attempted to depict women through my paintings.

The 'feminism' series which holds a collection of paintings showing progressive women is what I admire the most. Notably, these paintings don't show women with ornaments, sringaar, or ghoongat, they rather look at them in the most simplest way, just like how 'Mona Lisa' won hearts with the natural touch.

A women looking at the artist's "Feminism series" depicting progressive women | Mahesh Annapure

Who is your inspiration?

MF Hussain. I am greatly inspired by the great artist and his love for vibrant art. When I first observed his works, I was completely impressed...his paint strokes, the colours he used, and the way he beautifully depicted faces in his paintings, all carried a uniqueness.

Talking of global trends, what's your take on artificial intelligence, which is gaining popularity in the art arena?

AI serves as a useful tool to help artists visualise a particular scene or subject. It comes as a source of inspiration. It more often attracts the younger generation who find it to have the 'Wow' factor, but in reality I don't believe it has the power to pose a threat to an artist and their unique skills.