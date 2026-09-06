Gaimukh-Payegaon Creek Bridge Piling Crosses 95% As Thane's Mobility Network Takes Shape | Representational Image

Mumbai: The construction of the Gaimukh–Payegaon Creek Bridge, a key component of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plans to strengthen Thane’s regional connectivity, has reached a significant milestone, with piling work for the creek section crossing 95% completion. Overall, nearly 25% of the 6.5-km project has been completed.

With the foundation work nearing completion, construction of piers and pier caps is progressing rapidly. Work is also underway at both ends of the bridge at Gaimukh and Payegaon, marking steady progress on the major creek-crossing infrastructure.

The bridge is planned to provide a direct link between Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road and Chinchoti-Payegaon, improving connectivity towards Bhiwandi, Vasai and other northern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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The project is expected to ease pressure on Ghodbunder Road, one of Thane’s busiest corridors that carries traffic towards Mumbai’s western suburbs, Mira-Bhayandar and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway. Currently, motorists heading towards Chinchoti, Payegaon and Vasai have to negotiate the ghat section at Ghodbunder, where traffic is frequently affected by heavy vehicles.

Once operational, the creek bridge will bypass this ghat stretch and provide a more direct route for both passenger and freight traffic. This is expected to improve travel efficiency and strengthen the movement of goods between Thane and the northern and western parts of the MMR.

The bridge will also provide connectivity to several major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, Thane Coastal Road, Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Diva–Vasai railway line, National Highway 48 and the Anjur–Chinchoti Road.

The Gaimukh–Payegaon bridge is being developed as part of MMRDA’s broader multimodal mobility strategy, which seeks to integrate road, metro, tunnel and other transport infrastructure to improve regional connectivity.

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