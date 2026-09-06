Deadline Extended For Maharashtra State Best Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Competition | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: The deadline for public Ganeshotsav mandals to apply for the Maharashtra State Best Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Competition 2026 has been extended to September 11, State Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar announced on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government has been celebrating Ganeshotsav as the ‘State Festival of Maharashtra’ since 2025. As part of the celebrations, the state government has organised the annual competition to recognise and reward public Ganesh mandals for their contribution to the festival.

The government has also introduced separate awards for public Ganesh mandals from across India and abroad from this year, expanding the scope of the competition.

To enable more mandals to participate, the last date for submitting applications has now been extended to Friday, September 11, 2026.

Applications are being accepted online through the official portal:

ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in

Shelar urged public Ganesh mandals to make use of the extended deadline and participate in large numbers. The competition will offer recognition and awards at taluka, district, state, national and international levels, he said.

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