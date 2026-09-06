Nashik: Over 3,100 Students Make Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols At K K Wagh Workshop | AI Representational

Nashik: K K Wagh Educational Institute, K K Wagh Foundation, Shri Balasaheb Wagh Welfare Foundation, Smile and Smart Management Interface Local Exchange (SMILE) and Spinach Center of Excellence jointly organised a workshop on making Ganesh idols from environmentally friendly shadu soil, titled Eco-Friendly Ganesha, on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at the College of Engineering premises. More than 3,100 students from various schools across the district participated in the workshop and made Ganesh idols. Most of these students will install the shadu soil idols they made.

Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad and Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, along with corporator Sagar Lamkhede, were present as chief guests at the workshop. Organisation president Sameer Balasaheb Wagh, trustee Shakuntalatai Wagh, public relations director Ajinkya Balasaheb Wagh, board members, Principal Dr K N Nandurkar, Principal P T Kadve, coordinator Dr V M Sewlikar, coordinator Dr Bhushan Kardile and principals of various colleges were also present.

A large number of students from urban and rural areas participated in the Eco-Friendly Ganesha workshop. The sight of beautiful Ganesh idols made from shadu soil highlighted the preservation of culture and traditions. Organisation president Sameer Wagh said environmentally friendly Ganesh idols were the need of the hour and that K K Wagh Educational Institute organises activities for children every year.

In view of environmental degradation and the widespread use of plaster of Paris Ganesh idols available in the market, the initiative is being implemented with the aim of encouraging as many students as possible to make Ganesh idols from shadu soil, said Ajinkya Balasaheb Wagh.

The workshop was coordinated by Sarang Naik. Organisation president Sameer Balasaheb Wagh and secretary Prof K S Bandi guided the workshop for its successful completion.

The principal, teaching and non-teaching staff worked hard for the success of the workshop.