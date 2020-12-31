GAIL India to invest Rs 8,800 crore in Maharashtra for Polypropylene complex

The state-run Navratna Company GAIL India, which is engaged in natural gas processing and distribution, has proposed a mega investment of Rs 8,800 crore for the revival of the existing LPG plant at Usar in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The company proposes to convert the plant into a 500 KTPA Polypropylene complex. GAIL India’s move comes days after the Maharashtra government signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 61,000 crore in multiple sectors.

A Department of Industry officer told the Free Press Journal, “This is the first of its kind project in India, which would be using Propane Dehydrogenation technology for the production of Propylene integrated with the downstream Polypropylene unit. The first phase is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire investment will be done in 4 years to 5 years.” The officer said GAIL Board has recently approved the expansion plan at Usar near Alibag in Raigad district.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which is the nodal agency for industrial development, had recently held a meeting with GAIL India Executive Director to discuss the project’s development. MIDC will put up a separate water supply scheme (16 MLD) for the new requirements.

According to the Industry Department officer, Polypropylene is a thermoplastic “addition polymer’’ made from the combination of propylene monomers. It is used in a variety of applications to include packaging for consumer products, plastic parts for various industries (including the automotive industry), special devices like living hinges and textiles.