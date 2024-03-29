Gadchiroli Cops Seize Explosive Materials After Fierce Gunbattle; 6 Naxals Gunned Down |

Maharashtra: A heavy exchange of fire has taken place between Gadchiroli police and naxals in Gadchiroli Kanker Border following which the police seized large amounts of naxal belongings, literature, wires, gelatin sticks, batteries, solar panels etc, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, a credible intelligence was received on Wednesday afternoon that some armed cadres of Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam of Chhattisgarh (CG) are camping on Maharashtra Chhattisgarh border near Bhumkan village to carry out subversive activities in light of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Immediately an Anti Naxal Operation was launched under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, eight C-60 commando parties and one team of CRPF. While area search was being done, they were fired indiscriminately by naxals which was retaliated strongly by the police team.

"Firing continued intermittently throughout the night in very poor visibility. Firing from naxals was retaliated strongly by the police team. Sensing mounting pressure and taking cover of darkness, naxals fled from the firing spot. Area search on Thursday morning led to seizure of large amount of naxal belongings, literature, wires, gelatin sticks, batteries, solar panels etc. Anti Naxal Operation is continuing in the mentioned area," said a police officer.

6 Naxalites Gunned Down

On Wednesday, six Naxalites, including deputy commander Punem Nagesh, his wife, and another female cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The six slain naxalites collectively carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on them, officials said.

Last week, four Naxalites, carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 36 lakh declared by Maharashtra Government, were allegedly killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district. The police had succeeded in seizing a large amount of naxal material from the spot including 01 AK-47 Rifle, 01 Carbine Rifle, 02 Country Made Pistols, live rounds, other explosive items and naxal literature.