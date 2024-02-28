Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police Arrest Female Naxal With ₹6 Lakh Bounty On Her Head |

The Gadchiroli police arrested a female Maoist who was allegedly involved in several violent incidents against security forces, officials said on Wednesday. The woman had been involved in four cases of firing on security forces and the Maharashtra government had declared a reward of Rs6 lakh on her arrest.

The Naxal has been identified as Rajeshwari alias Kamla Padga Gota (30), a resident of Bada Kakler, District Bijapur (Chhattisgarh).

According to the police, CPI (Maoists) observe their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign from February to May every year. During this period, Maoists undertake various activities against the government.

Details of arrest

A case was registered at Bhamragad station in connection with a police-Maoist exchange of fire in Kedmara forest area, Bhamragad, in April 2023.

“A Maoist named Rajeshwari alias Kamla Gota has been arrested by Gadchiroli Police in the said offence. Further investigation revealed that she was directly involved in the firing on police parties in Kedmara forest area on April 30, 2023, in which Gadchiroli police had successfully neutralised three hardcore Maoists in retaliation. Additionally, she was directly involved in the firing on police parties that took place in the Kachalaram forest area,” a police official said.

In 2006, Gota was recruited as a member of Chetana Natya Manch and became active in the Maoist movement. In 2010-11, she was promoted as a deputy commander of Chetna Natya Manch. In 2016, she was transferred to Farsegarh Local Organisational Squad and worked as a member till 2019. Since 2020, she had been working as an area committee member in the tailor team under DKSZC (Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee) till date, police said.