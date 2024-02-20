Maharashtra: Police Foils Assassination Attempt By Naxals, Destroys 2 Kg Explosive Hidden In Pressure Cooker In Gadchiroli

FPJ

Mumbai, February 20: A major assassination attempt by the naxals was foiled by the Gadchiroli police on Monday after it destroyed a two kilogram bomb concealed in a pressure cooker, which was hidden on a patrolling route near a police station. According to the police, a pressure cooker bomb was found 500 meters from a police station in Kotgul near the base of the hill leading to the Gondri forest area under Kurkheda taluka.

The naxals plan to use explosives in huge quantities and carry out maximum attacks against security forces during the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) during the period of January to June, police said.

Sinister Plot Of Naxals:

"At the place where the bomb was found the naxals do not have much strength there so they decided to carry out an ambush to target the police party. If the bomb would have exploded, then at least seven jawans would have got injured," said a police officer.

"There are some routes which are commonly used by the police party and are known to the naxals. They target these routes for an ambush. Fortunately, through source information we came to know about a bomb having been planted in our patrolling route," the officer said.

The police then informed the bomb detection and disposal squad who successfully destroyed the bomb under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (Gadchiroli) Neelotpal and Additional SP Yatish Deshmukh.

Case Registered:

"It appears that the bomb was planted at least a week ago. We have registered an offence on charges of attempt to commit murder and use of explosives under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act," the officer said.

Earlier this month, the Gadchiroli police had recovered some explosive materials, detonators and other items after an encounter with Naxalites. During a search of the area after the encounter, the police had seized some explosive materials, detonators, wire bundles, IED battery, hooks for claymore mines, solar panels, Naxal literature and ‘pitthus’ (bags).