FYJC first merit list to be out on August 30

Two weeks after the inauguration of the centralised online admission portal for Standard 11, students are still awaiting the mobile application that the state Education Department is yet to launch. Students can now fill part 2 of the application form, where they can select college preferences. Admissions under management, in-house and minority quota will be completed from August 12 to 22. The first merit list for regular admissions will be declared online at 3 pm on August 30.

On August 1, the department had announced to launch a mobile application for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission so that students can log in easily and apply on the go during the lockdown. Dinkar Patil, state director of education, said, "The mobile application for FYJC admission is in process. There are some technical issues, which we will sort out." The application is also being tested for the uploading and scanning of documents.

Currently, students are filling part 2 of the application form, where they can opt for streams and select a preference list of 10 colleges. Students need to complete the verification of documents online by respective guidance centres and secondary schools. As per the admission schedule, the zero round that includes management, in-house and minority admissions will be done till August 22.

Following this, the first merit list for the general admission round will be declared online at 3pm on August 30. Students will be notified via SMS on their registered mobile number. Also, the allotted junior college for admission will be displayed in each student’s log in. The allotted student list will be displayed in the concerned college log in.

Students, who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through any quota admission process, will not be allowed in any further round. A senior officer managing FYJC online admission said, "Students can confirm their admissions via a one-time password (OTP) received on their mobile phones. They have to enter this password before securing a seat at a college. The same process will be repeated if a student wants to cancel the admission."

The officer added, "Once students confirm their seat admissions under any quota or regular round in any particular college, they will be out of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for general admission rounds. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared later."

Over 2,62,761 students have registered for the FYJC admission process in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as of August 15, 2020.

Apply at https://11thadmission.org.in/

FYJC (Class 11) admission schedule:

Till August 22: Register and fill Part-1 and Part-2 application form under particular region.

August 23 to 25: Display of provisional general merit list

August 30: First merit list for general admission round to be announced at 3 pm.

August 31 to September 3: Online confirmation of admission, rejection and cancellation.

September 3: Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website from 5pm to 8pm.

Schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter.

Helpline: 09823009801