FYJC chaos: Unfair acts by colleges

Mumbai: Some students who have applied for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission have been denied admissions by few junior colleges, claiming they have no vacancies. Students have been informed by the college authorities that their seats are filled under the management quota.

Students claimed, after they were allotted seats through the online admission process, when they approached the colleges with their documents and fees, they were denied admissions.

Sakshi Sharma, a student, said, “I secured 60 per cent and after the online process, I was allotted a seat for the Commerce stream. But when I visited the college to pay my fees, the college authorities told me they do not have any vacant seats. How can the college not have a vacant seat when I was already allotted one?”

While some other students have been informed by the authorities of junior colleges that their seats are filled under the management quota. Viraj Thakur, a student, said,

The college authorities told me they did not have any vacancy in the general quota. All the seats were filled and the vacant seats were shifted under the management quota.”

Authorities of junior colleges claim, they have not shifted seats from general to management quota and they have only a limited number of seats reserved under the management quota.

A principal of a junior college, said, “We have been constantly updating the state education department regarding the number of vacant seats after every merit round.

We do not know how the students are being allotted seats in our college despite no vacancy. We cannot accept admissions if we do not have sufficient seats to accommodate the students.”

Officials of the state education department have warned colleges not to deny admissions to any student who has been allotted a seat. A senior officer said,

“Colleges have no right to deny admissions to any student, if they have been allotted a seat through the centralised online admission process. Students cannot be deprived of admissions at any cost. We will look into this matter in order to resolve the issue.”