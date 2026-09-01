‘Fully Oriented, Talking & Eating Well’: Bombay Hospital Doctor Shares Health Update On Anna Hazare After Hospitalisation

Dr Gautam Bhansali, General Physician at Bombay Hospital. |

Mumbai: Following the hospitalisation of social activist Anna Hazare, Dr Gautam Bhansali, General Physician at Bombay Hospital on Tuesday, said that Hazare is responding well to treatment and his condition is gradually improving.

Speaking to reporters, Bhansali said, “Anna Saab was admitted yesterday night at around 8.30 or 9.00. At that time, he was experiencing tiredness and general weakness, along with a mild viral illness. We admitted him for further investigation, and he was also severely dehydrated.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: After Anna Hazare was hospitalised due to severe dehydration and viral infection, Dr. Gautam Bhansali, General Physician, Bombay Hospital, says, “Anna Saab was admitted yesterday night at around 8.30 or 9.00. At that time, he was experiencing tiredness and general… pic.twitter.com/Yq9t7tPcT6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

The doctor further said that the dehydration had caused a slight impact on Hazare’s kidneys. As he has been admitted to the emergency department, further evaluation of his health is underway. Doctors may conduct a 2D echocardiogram, sonography, urine tests and several other examinations as part of the assessment.

“Otherwise, he is responding well. He is fully oriented, talking well, and eating well. So, he is improving,” Bhansali added.

Hazare brought to Mumbai

Meanwhile, 89-year-old Hazare was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday from Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local hospital for initial treatment after his health deteriorated following a viral infection and acute dehydration.

Hazare's letter to PM Modi

Earlier in July, during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak and the subsequent demand for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Hazare had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the violence and police action during the students’ ongoing protest in Delhi. He had asserted that “dialogue” was always preferable to confrontation in a democracy.

In his letter, Hazare wrote, “If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective.”

Hazare had further stressed that violence and police action during the protest in New Delhi were “deeply distressing” and said that violence, damage to public property and excessive use of force should be avoided under all circumstances in a democracy.