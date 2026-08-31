 Mumbai: Anna Hazare Shifted To Bombay Hospital After Health Worsens, Admitted To ICU
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Mumbai: Anna Hazare Shifted To Bombay Hospital After Health Worsens, Admitted To ICU

Social reformer Anna Hazare, 88, has been shifted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai and admitted to the ICU after his health worsened during treatment at a hospital near Ralegan Siddhi. He was brought to Mumbai for specialised care following a severe viral infection and acute dehydration. Doctors are conducting a detailed evaluation while closely monitoring his condition.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Mumbai: Anna Hazare Shifted To Bombay Hospital After Health Worsens, Admitted To ICU
Mumbai: Anna Hazare Shifted To Bombay Hospital After Health Worsens, Admitted To ICU | X - PTI

Social reformer Anna Hazare has been moved to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU after his health worsened during treatment at a hospital near Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra.

The 88-year-old activist was brought to Mumbai for specialised medical attention after suffering from a severe viral infection accompanied by acute dehydration. He is being treated under the care of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

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A team of doctors is carrying out a comprehensive evaluation of his condition before deciding on the next course of treatment. Hazare remains under close monitoring in the hospital’s ICU.

More details are awaited.

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