Mumbai: Anna Hazare Shifted To Bombay Hospital After Health Worsens, Admitted To ICU | X - PTI

Social reformer Anna Hazare has been moved to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU after his health worsened during treatment at a hospital near Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra.

The 88-year-old activist was brought to Mumbai for specialised medical attention after suffering from a severe viral infection accompanied by acute dehydration. He is being treated under the care of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

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A team of doctors is carrying out a comprehensive evaluation of his condition before deciding on the next course of treatment. Hazare remains under close monitoring in the hospital’s ICU.

More details are awaited.

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