Fully Booked Bharat Gaurav Train to Embark on 6-Day Heritage Tour Honouring Shivaji Maharaj’s 351st Coronation Anniversary

The Bharat Gaurav Train, set to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on 9 June, has received an overwhelming response, with all seats fully booked. The train will be flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday at 6 am from platform number 18 at CSMT.

According to IRCTC, this six-day heritage journey has been thoughtfully designed to mark the 351st coronation anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The tour will cover several iconic locations closely connected to Shivaji Maharaj’s life and legacy, offering travelers a unique experience of Maratha history and culture.

"A total of 710 passengers will undertake this journey—comprising 480 in Economy (Sleeper), 190 in Comfort (3AC), and 40 in Superior (2AC) class" said an official.

According to an official, the train will visit historical sites such as Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Panhala Fort, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti—all reflecting significant aspects of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

Additional attractions include the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga and the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur. On the first day, the train will arrive at Mangaon railway station on the Konkan Railway network—the closest rail link to Raigad Fort. Raigad is renowned for being the hill fort where Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation took place, and later served as his capital.

After sightseeing, tourists will return to the train, which will then proceed to Pune, where dinner will be served and overnight accommodation arranged in hotels. On the second day of the tour, visitors will explore Pune’s major sites, including Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti. The current Lal Mahal structure was rebuilt in 1984 on part of the original site and houses an extensive collection of oil paintings depicting major events from Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

The Kasba Ganpati temple, consecrated in 1893, is believed to have been built by Jijabai, Shivaji Maharaj’s mother. Since then, the city has come to be known as the City of Lord Ganesha. Later in the day, tourists will visit Shivsrushti, the largest historical theme park portraying Shivaji Maharaj’s life in 3D, along with interactive sessions.

After an overnight stay in Pune, on the third day guests will visit Shivneri—the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj and a symbol of Maratha pride and resistance against Mughal rule. After lunch, tourists will visit the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple—one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas—before returning to Pune for the night. On the fourth day, tourists will board the train to Satara.

The key site visited from here is Pratapgad Fort, of immense historical significance as the site of the 1659 Battle of Pratapgad between Shivaji Maharaj and the Bijapur general Afzal Khan. This battle was a pivotal moment that paved the way for the establishment of the Maratha Empire.

After sightseeing and lunch, the train will depart for the final destination—Kolhapur. On the fifth day, after freshening up and having breakfast at the hotel, tourists will visit the Mahalaxmi Temple (also known as Ambabai) and proceed to Panhala Fort. Located atop the Sahyadri ranges, this hill fort has witnessed numerous battles and has strong connections with Shivaji Maharaj, who spent over 500 days there, was imprisoned there, and later escaped. The fort—also known as the “Fort of Snakes” due to its serpentine layout—is closely associated with Shivaji Maharaj and Shambhaji Maharaj. It is also remembered for the valor shown by Commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande during the battle to retain control of the fort.

"In the late evening, the train will depart for Mumbai and is scheduled to arrive on the morning of the sixth day. The all-inclusive rates across all categories cover train travel in respective classes, overnight hotel stays, all (vegetarian) meals, all transfers and sightseeing by bus, travel insurance, and tour escort services. Every effort will be made to ensure passengers have a safe and memorable experience" further added official.