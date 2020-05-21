Fugitive don Chota Shakeel’s younger sister dies of pneumonia in Mumbai’s Mira Road

Mumbai: Younger sister of fugitive don Chota Shakeel died on Wednesday at a hospital in Mira Road. Fahmida Shaikh (52) was admitted to the hospital over a month and her medical reports suggested that she died of pneumonia. She breathed her last at around 2.30 pm.

Fahmida is the youngest sister of Shakeel, her husband Arif Shaikh alias Bhajian was a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. According to the police, Fahmida returned from Dubai in 2006 following her husband's extradition in connection with an extortion case, she has no criminal record, said an officer.