Fuel Crisis Grips Vasai-Virar: Citizens Protest In Nallasopara Over Severe Gas Shortage | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai-Virar: As the global fuel crisis intensifies due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the residents of Vasai-Virar are facing a crippling shortage of cooking gas (LPG). The situation has reached a breaking point in Nallasopara, where frustrated citizens took to the streets to protest against the administration and the government.

For the past 15 to 20 days, many households in the region have been without a functional kitchen. Despite booking cylinders as early as the 1st of the month, residents report that they have yet to receive deliveries even by the 23rd.

The desperation was visible at Gaurai Naka, Nallasopara East, where citizens staged a unique protest by placing their empty gas cylinders in the middle of the road.

Long queues are a common sight outside gas agencies and godowns from dawn until late afternoon, often under the scorching sun, with no guarantee of receiving a cylinder.

Citizens expressed anger over the 5kg cylinders usually distributed via ration shops. Authorities have reportedly labeled these as "unauthorized," leading to a halt in refills. "If these are unauthorized, why did the government supply them in the first place?" questioned an agitated resident.

There are rising concerns and allegations from the public that gas cylinders are being diverted and sold on the black market at inflated prices while common citizens wait in line.

"We haven't been able to light the stove in 20 days. We are forced to order food from outside, but for daily wage laborers, this is financially impossible." — A local resident.

The crisis has hit the labor class the hardest. Comparing the current situation to the hardships faced during the COVID-19 lockdown, some residents have even demanded that the government provide subsidized travel tickets so they can return to their native villages until the fuel crisis is resolved.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the local administration regarding when the supply chain will be restored to normalcy.

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