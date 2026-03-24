West Asia War: LPG Shortage Hits Hotels In Mumbai, Thane; AHAR Flags Black Market And Supply Crisis

Hotel industry struggles with LPG shortage as supply gaps and black market concerns rise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 24: The hotel industry in Mumbai, Thane, and other cities continues to face a crisis because of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

President of the Indian Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) Vijay Shetty said even though the Minister for Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal had announced a 20% increase in the supply of LPG cylinders for the hotel industry, there is no change in the ground situation.

“A delegation of AHAR called on Bhujbal and conveyed this fact to him, and he assured to look into our grievances.” Shetty also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who suggested the use of electric induction hot plates.

“However, we told him that it is impossible to do mass food production on hot plates and requested him to immediately intervene and save the hotel industry,” Shetty told FPJ on Tuesday.

Hotels struggling to sustain operations

He said that of the 20,000-odd hotels, most of them are dependent on LPG cylinders for fuel purposes. They have drastically cut down the number of items on their menu.

“Our present problem is to feed our staff, who are threatening to go back to their villages. If they do that, it will be difficult to bring them back,” Shetty observed.

Allegations of black market surge

Sources in the industry allege that a thriving black market in commercial LPG cylinders was operating in the metropolis. Each cylinder costs Rs 1,835 but is reportedly being sold for Rs 3,000.

Pradeep Shetty of the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) too said the situation was grim.

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Consumers and vendors affected

Those dependent on hotels say that they are having a tough time. “There is hardly any choice in most of the hotels these days,” said Anand Mhatre, a regular visitor to hotels. Street-side vendors are already at the receiving end of the BMC's ongoing anti-encroachment drive. In any case, they are also facing a severe fuel crisis.

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