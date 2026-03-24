West- Asia War: Video Show Pine Gas LPG Carrier Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Amid Tensions

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Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, visuals of the Indian LPG carrier Pine Gas successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz have emerged, marking a significant moment for India’s energy logistics. The footage shows the vessel navigating the strategic chokepoint, which has remained under global watch due to ongoing conflict in the region.

Two Indian Carriers Complete Crucial Transit

Pine Gas and Jag Vasant two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying a combined cargo of over 92,600 metric tonnes of LPG. The vessels, operating in close coordination, departed from the Persian Gulf and are expected to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28.

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The ships are being operated by Indian crews, with 33 personnel aboard Jag Vasant and 27 on Pine Gas. Their safe passage through the conflict-prone route underscores the operational challenges and risks faced by seafarers navigating the region.

Part Of Larger Evacuation Effort

These vessels were among 22 Indian-flagged ships stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the conflict, which had severely disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said the successful transit reflects coordinated efforts to ensure safe passage for Indian vessels.

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Government Assures Safety, Supply Continuity

According to officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the government remains focused on securing the safe return of all stranded ships and ensuring the well-being of onboard crew. The development follows the earlier safe arrival of LPG carriers MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi.

PM Modi Highlights Energy Preparedness

Amid concerns over global supply disruptions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India has adequate crude oil reserves and robust supply arrangements. He noted the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and increased refining capacity to safeguard energy needs.

Strategic Route Under Global Watch

The Strait of Hormuz linking the Persian Gulf with global markets remains a critical energy corridor. With tensions impacting maritime movement, the successful transit of Indian vessels offers a measure of relief in maintaining supply chains.