FTS Women's Committee Organises Garba Mahotsav In Mumbai To Support Tribal Children's Education | FPJ Photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Women's Committee of Friends of Tribal Society (FTS) organised a Garba Mahotsav on Oct 15 to raise funds and spread awareness about educational and developmental initiatives for children in rural and tribal areas. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 175 women, who celebrated the festive occasion with traditional Garba performances.

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Event Begins With Prayers

The programme commenced with prayers to Goddess Amba, followed by an aarti and distribution of prasad. Members also remembered Maa, whose birthday fell on Oct 14, and offered prayers for her good health and long life.

The organisers welcomed the participants and briefed them on the activities of FTS and its flagship initiative, Ekal Abhiyan.

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Focus On Tribal Education

FTS works towards improving education, healthcare, social awareness and self-reliance among underserved rural and tribal communities through Ekal Abhiyan.

Launched in Jharkhand in 1989 with just 60 Ekal schools, the initiative has since expanded its reach to approximately one lakh villages across India, according to the organisation.

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During the awareness session, the organisers highlighted the five key components of the Panchmukhi Shiksha programme: primary education through Ekal schools, healthcare and hygiene awareness, village development, social awareness and value-based education.

They also informed participants that FTS has 35 chapters and around 30 women's committees actively involved in promoting its initiatives and mobilising funds for social welfare programmes.

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Women Celebrate With Garba

Following the awareness session, the women participated in lively Garba performances to traditional music, adding colour and festive spirit to the celebrations.

Ritu, who was recently honoured with the title of Mumbai Garba Queen, attended the programme as a judge. Prizes were distributed to participants across various categories in recognition of their performances.

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The organisers said the event successfully achieved its objectives of raising awareness about Ekal Abhiyan and mobilising funds to support the education and welfare of children from rural and tribal communities.

The programme was also promoted through social media platforms, videos, reels and messages circulated across various groups to encourage participation and wider awareness.

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Organisers Express Gratitude

Mumbai Women's Committee president Sushma Daga and secretary Manjushree Newatia expressed gratitude to the sponsors, committee members, musicians, caterers, venue management team and office staff for their contributions towards the successful organisation of the event.