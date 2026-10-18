Legs Still Aching After Garba? Orthopaedic Experts Share Tips To Recover From Muscle Pain And Stiffness

The music may have stopped, the dandiya sticks may be back in your bag, but your body might still be feeling last night’s Garba session! If climbing stairs suddenly feels like a workout or your knees, ankles and lower back are complaining the morning after, you are not alone. Hours of dancing, repeated turns and quick changes in direction can put a lot of stress on your muscles and joints, especially if you do not exercise regularly.

While mild muscle soreness can be a normal response to prolonged physical activity, not every ache should be brushed aside as part of the festive fun. With consecutive nights of Garba putting your stamina to the test, recovery matters just as much as the dancing itself. Orthopaedic specialists and a physiotherapist explain how to help your body recover, recognise warning signs and avoid making an injury worse.

Give your body time to recover



After several hours on the dance floor, the first step is to resist the temptation to jump straight into another session without allowing your body to recover. Adequate sleep, hydration, balanced meals containing protein and carbohydrates, and sufficient rest can help support recovery between consecutive nights of Garba.

Dr Arunkumar Kannojia, HOD – Physiotherapy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, recommends including a short cool-down post Garba. “After dancing, spend around eight to ten minutes cooling down with gentle stretches for the calves, quadriceps, hamstrings and hip muscles, holding each stretch for 25–30 seconds without bouncing,” he advises.

Gentle walking and mobility exercises may also help ease stiffness. Instead of immediately sitting still for a prolonged period after an intense session, a little light movement can help you transition out of the activity. However, avoid forcing a stretch or pushing through pain just to loosen up.

Do not ignore your knees, ankles and lower back



Garba involves repeated turns, pivots and changes in direction, which can place extra demands on the lower body. According to Dr Ashish Phadnis, Director of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Specialist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, prolonged dancing can put repeated stress on the knees, ankles and lower back.



“Ankle sprains commonly occurs when the foot twists awkwardly, while sudden pivots may strain the ligaments of the knee, including the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL),” he explains.

Dr Phadnis further adds, "Rpetitive movements can also contribute to tendon irritation, muscle strains and pain around the kneecap. Hard dance floors and footwear that offers inadequate support may add to the strain. Fatigue, poor conditioning and uncontrolled movements can further increase the risk of injury."



This is particularly relevant for people who spend most of their day sitting and suddenly begin dancing for hours every night. As fatigue sets in, coordination and joint control may suffer, increasing the chances of awkward landings and twisting injuries. Starting with shorter sessions, taking regular breaks and gradually increasing the duration can help the body adapt to the demands of dancing.

Signs you shouldn't ignore for intense garba session



Waking up with tired legs or general muscle soreness after an unusually active evening does not automatically mean you have injured yourself. Mild soreness often develops several hours after exercise and gradually improves over the next few days.



However, sudden or sharp pain, significant swelling, difficulty bearing weight, restricted joint movement or a feeling that the knee or ankle is giving way should not be ignored. Dr Gazanfar Patel, Consultant Orthopaedics, Robotic Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine Specialist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, also cautions against overlooking a popping sensation followed by swelling, as this can indicate a ligament injury.



Pain that persists, worsens instead of improving or interferes with normal walking warrants medical assessment. Do not continue dancing through these warning signs, as doing so may aggravate an existing injury.

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Don't rely on painkillers



If the discomfort is mild and feels like general muscle soreness, prioritise rest, hydration, sleep and gentle movement rather than immediately returning to a full-intensity Garba session. Give yourself permission to shorten the next session or take a night off if your body needs it.



Dr Kannojia advises against relying on painkillers simply to keep dancing. "Sharp, localised pain around the knee, ankle or Achilles tendon deserves particular attention, especially if it affects movement. If swelling develops, walking becomes difficult or symptoms persist or worsen over the following days, consult a healthcare professional," he explains.



Most importantly, do not treat pain as something you must simply push through to keep up with the music. As the experts emphasise, allowing your body to recover, reducing the intensity when necessary and seeking medical advice for concerning symptoms can help you enjoy the festivities more safely.