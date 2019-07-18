FSSAI to soon certify CSMT and Mumbai Central railway stations as ‘Eat Right Stations’

In a first across the country, two railway stations from Mumbai, namely Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Mumbai Central railway stations, will be Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-certified ‘Eat Right Stations’.

According to the Hindustan Times, the FSSAI, along with Central Railway, Western Railways and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will train employees; inspect, certify and rate the standard of food at both these stations. ‘Eat Right Station’ is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, which was launched in 2018 by the FSSAI. It focuses on improving the health and well-being of people by ensuring they eat healthy.

Pritha Tripathi, scientist, training division, FSSAI told the leading daily, “Apart from the audit, people working at railway stations will be trained. A consumer drive will also be conducted in which [we will educate them on] what labels to check on products and to check hygiene.”

The ‘Eat Right Stations’ project will be undertaken in three stages. The first stage will be a pre-audit of the food that is currently being prepared and served in base kitchens, canteens, Jan Ahaar (a subsidised canteen) and food stalls will be conducted. In the second stage, the FSSAI will provide training to food handlers and those preparing it in canteens and base kitchens. The last stage will consist of a final audit of the railway station. After all three stages are done, the FSSAI will issue ratings and certification to the railway stations.