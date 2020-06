From traffic snarls to opening of offices: Here's how Mumbai looked on Day 1 of Phase 3 of Mission Begin Again

The Maharashtra government last week allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

It also said that the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will continue to be regulated.

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said.

Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, it said.

The state government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its 'Mission BeginAgain'.

A revised order on Thursday said no garden, open air gym, and play area equipment will be allowed to operate.

Municipal commissioners along with police commissioners should actively involve market and shop owner associations for effectively implementing the arrangement and for enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.

In phase three from June 8, private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent staff or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining employees working from home.

"All employers should undertake sanitisation programme to educate their employees about adequate precautions to be taken after returning home so that vulnerable people, especially the elderly, are not infected," the order said.

Offices and staff of educational institutions can operate for non-teaching purpose, including for developing e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results, the order said.