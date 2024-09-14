From The Campus: Are College Fests Still Popular In Mumbai? Students Share Views

Representative Image | Freepik Image

Mumbai: College festivals, which have been around for over a decade, always generate a significant buzz among college students. While students may forget other aspects of their college life, the memories created during the college festivals often stay with them.

College Fests: Then vs Now

Initially, college festivals served as a platform for young students to showcase their talent on a grand scale, whether in performing arts, sports, or academic competitions. With renowned people from various fields as judges, the students had an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of them.

However, over the past few years, college festivals have witnessed a noticeable shift. These festivals have now evolved beyond just student activities and have also become a platform for brands to market their products and services.

But, with the rise of the digital age, platforms like social media and other online spaces have also emerged and helped students showcase their skills to a wider audience and like-minded people globally.

This evolution of the digital media and the purpose of the college festivals, however, raises a question: are college festivals still relevant?

Students Too Busy To Participate In Fests?

Several factors influence the relevance of college festivals. Let's explore them!

Over time, students' priorities are changing, which has a big impact on whether they can participate in the festivals or not. With increasing pressure and competition, students now juggle academics, internships, and part-time jobs simultaneously. Also, students in Mumbai often travel long distances to attend college. All of this leaves them with little time for extracurricular activities.

Palak Mehta, a third-year arts student at Sophia College for Women, shared her views, stating, “I feel college festivals used to be exciting in junior college (classes 11 & 12), but now they feel like a distraction. With the pressure to keep up with studies, internships, and job applications, I find it hard to justify spending time on something that doesn’t directly contribute to my career goals.”

Despite these challenges, there are strong arguments for the continued relevance of college festivals. For many students, festivals are quite important as it gives them "exposure to the real world." It also helps students get out of their comfort zones and take up various leadership roles.

Agreeing to the fact, Akshun Sharma, an engineering graduate from the same college, said, “I believe festivals are quite relevant for colleges. These festivals provide students with the opportunity of networking with other like-minded people during the course of various events. Students get to compete and absorb new ideas, which in turn improves their communication and organisational skills, as organising these events requires considerable effort in attracting sponsors and managing logistics."

Despite the shift from purely student-centric events to platforms where brands also play an important role, college festivals in Mumbai remain a valuable part of student life.

(The author of this article is a Campus Reporter with The Free Press Journal)