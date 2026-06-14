From P L Deshpande To Sonali Kulkarni: NGMA Exhibition Chronicles Marathi Cinema's Rich Legacy |

Mumbai: A landmark exhibition celebrating more than a century of Marathi cinema has opened at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the history, personalities and visual culture that have shaped one of India's oldest film industries.

Titled Marathi Chitrapat: Stories and Stardom, the exhibition was inaugurated by actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Nehha Pendse in the presence of Nidhi Choudhari, Director of NGMA Mumbai; artist Brinda Miller; curator and archivist Neha Kamat of Kamat Foto Flash; film historian and archivist S. M. M. Ausaja; and photographers Shiresh Karrale, Mangesh Pawar and Sahil Sachdeva.

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Conceptualised by Choudhari and curated by Kamat, the exhibition traces the evolution of Marathi cinema through an extensive collection of rare archival photographs, working stills, publicity images and studio portraits. Together, they tell the story of an industry that has produced some of Maharashtra's most beloved cultural icons and cinematic pioneers.

Among the highlights are portraits and archival images of legendary figures associated with Marathi cinema, including P. L. Deshpande, Raja Gosavi, Dada Kondke, Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Dr Shriram Lagoo, Vikram Gokhale, Jayshri Gadkar, Sulochana Latkar, Asha Kale and Sonali Kulkarni, among many others.

The exhibition also showcases works by celebrated photographers and artists, including the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, Pradeep Chandra, Sudharak Olwe, Shiresh Karrale, Mangesh Pawar and Sahil Sachdeva, alongside archival contributions from Kamat and Ausaja.

The collection presents a visual narrative of changing cinematic styles, evolving star personas and the enduring appeal of Marathi films across generations.

Standing before a portrait from his early years in cinema, Pilgaonkar reflected on his remarkable journey in the film industry.

"It brings back a lot of memories. I feel I have gone back 63 years in time, as though I have just entered the industry. I gave my first shot in 1962 and the film was released in January 1963, but it still feels like yesterday. That is where I began, and I am still learning each day," he said.

Pendse described the exhibition as a significant milestone for Marathi cinema and film enthusiasts alike. "It is a matter of immense pride that NGMA Mumbai is presenting a show like this on Marathi cinema for the first time. Visitors can witness the remarkable journey of those who came before us, their contributions and their legacies. It is also a wonderful learning experience for film lovers, who can discover the story of every decade," she said.

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