From 'Just Stress' To Medical Care: Women Seek Help For Perimenopause |

Mumbai: Growing awareness about perimenopause is prompting more women in their 40s to seek advice for symptoms earlier dismissed as stress, ageing or work pressure. Doctors say consultations are rising as women recognise the impact on their lives.

Maharashtra’s 580 menopause clinics examined 31,288 women between January 14 and February 11, 2026; 30,034 received treatment and 82 were referred for specialised care. The Indian Menopause Society’s 2026 guidelines estimate India had around 46 million women aged 45-49 in 2024, up from 30 million in 2011.

Perimenopause is the hormonal transition leading to menopause and can begin years before periods stop. Symptoms include irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood changes, anxiety, fatigue, vaginal dryness, reduced libido, weight changes and difficulty concentrating.

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, sees two to three women aged 40-50 weekly who, after evaluation, are recommended Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

“Perimenopause occurs when the ovaries produce lower levels of estrogen and progesterone. This hormonal fluctuation can start years before menopause and last four to ten years. Factors include ageing, family history, smoking, obesity, stress and certain medical conditions,” she said.

Untreated severe symptoms can affect quality of life and contribute to sleep disturbance, relationship difficulties and bone-health concerns. Siddhartha said HRT can reduce hot flashes and night sweats, improve sleep, mood, concentration and mental clarity, relieve vaginal dryness and support bone health in suitable candidates.

She stressed HRT should be individualised by age, symptoms, medical history, risk factors and preferences, alongside exercise, diet, adequate sleep, optimum weight and stress management.

A 42-year-old Navi Mumbai marketing professional, Neha Sharma (name changed), sought help after nearly two years of fatigue, mood swings, disturbed sleep and irregular periods. After HRT and lifestyle changes, she reported improved sleep, hot flashes, mood and energy levels.

MENOPAUSE CARE

Time: Jan 14-Feb 11

580 dedicated menopause clinics in state

31,288 women examined in under a month

30,034 women received treatment

82 referred for specialised care

46 million Indian women aged 45–49 in 2024

30 million women were in the same age group in 2011

53% rise in the 45-49 female population since 2011

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