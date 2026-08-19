From Farm To Fashion: Maharashtra's Big Push To Become A Global Textile Hub

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: The state’s ‘Farm to Foreign’ initiative aims to connect farmers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and the global fashion industry, positioning Maharashtra as a major textile and export hub, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Farm to Foreign Conclave 2026’, organised by ASSOCHAM at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. ASSOCHAM

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, Shinde said Maharashtra is pursuing a ‘Five F’ approach — Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign. The objective is not merely to process agricultural produce within the state but to create globally recognised brands from Maharashtra’s cotton, silk, jute and other agricultural products.

Building on Maharashtra’s textile legacy

Maharashtra has a long and distinguished association with the textile industry. Mumbai’s emergence as the country’s financial capital was closely linked to its historic textile mills. Building on this legacy, the state is now creating modern infrastructure and investment opportunities to give the textile sector a new direction.

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Projects such as the PM MITRA Park in Nagpur and the Amravati Textile Cluster will provide fresh impetus to the textile industry, generate employment and strengthen Maharashtra’s economy, Shinde said.

He emphasised that the future of manufacturing will depend not only on increasing production but also on making industries green, digital and transparent. The state is promoting ready-made garment clusters in major textile centres such as Ichalkaranji, Solapur and Bhiwandi, opening up new avenues for employment, entrepreneurship and investment.

Empowering women

The state is also focusing on providing women with modern tailoring and garment-making skills through initiatives linked to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. By connecting skill development with employment and entrepreneurship, these initiatives are aimed at creating opportunities for women to become financially independent.

Paithani and Kolhapuri sarees to global markets

Maharashtra’s traditional products, including the iconic Paithani sarees and Kolhapuri footwear, are also being promoted for international markets. A Textile, Craft and Cultural Museum is being developed at the historic India United Mill site in Byculla. The museum will showcase Maharashtra’s rich textile, handicraft and cultural heritage to visitors from India and across the world.

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World-class infrastructure

Maharashtra’s expanding infrastructure network will further strengthen the state’s position as a global manufacturing and export destination. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPA port will significantly improve connectivity and enable products manufactured in Maharashtra to reach domestic and international markets faster.

“We are not merely producing textiles from Maharashtra’s cotton; we are weaving the future of a developed India. Our aim is to see ‘Made in Maharashtra’ products on fashion shelves in London, New York and Paris in the near future,” Shinde said.

During the conclave, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also released the ASSOCHAM Annual Report.

Maharashtra State Council Chairman Milind Hardikar, along with Ajay Arora, Kartikeya Dhanda, Vrinda Manohar Desai, entrepreneurs, policymakers and global experts were present at the conclave.

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