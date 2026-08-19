Mumbai: Diva’s Population Surges To 5 Lakh As Crime Rises, But No Dedicated Police Station Yet |

Thane: Rapidly expanding over the past decade, Diva, a suburb of Thane, has witnessed a dramatic surge in both population and criminal incidents. Despite falling under the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the township continues to suffer from a severe infrastructure deficit. The security apparatus remains trapped in outmoded frameworks, forcing local residents to travel all the way to Mumbra Police Station just to register a complaint.

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According to the police, over the last 10 to 12 years, population growth has pushed Diva’s demographics to nearly 500,000 residents. This boom has coincided with a sharp spike in serious crimes—including theft, assault, murder attempts, sexual harassment, and abduction. Police sources report around 200 to 250 major offences registered monthly from the Diva region alone. The long-standing demand for a local, fully staffed police station continues to gain momentum. Residents said that an independent station will simplify registering complaints and establish a strong visible deterrent against rising crime.

Geographically distinct, Diva remains entirely dependent on Mumbra for law enforcement. Mumbra Police Station is a 15-minute walk from Mumbra Railway Station, while commuters from Diva face a tedious journey taking over half an hour by road. Victims arriving via local train must navigate heavy traffic and expensive rickshaw fares, causing intense mental and financial strain during crises. "Travelling all the way to Mumbra just to log a complaint takes hours, leaving us vulnerable. A dedicated police station in Diva isn't a luxury—it’s essential for our everyday safety," said a local resident.

Responding to the complaints, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Joint Police Commissioner, Thane Police,said, ""A proposal to establish an independent police station in Diva has been submitted to the Director General of Police office, and continuous follow-up is being maintained on the matter,"