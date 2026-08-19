Silent Hands, Green Hearts: Thane’s Specially-Abled Youth Create Sustainable Ganpati Decor for an Eco-Friendly Festive Season | File photo

Thane: As preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi gather momentum across Maharashtra, the seasonal demand for elaborate festive backdrops usually triggers a massive influx of thermocol and plastic waste. Reimagining this tradition, Thane-based Heramb Art has introduced a green initiative that pairs environmental stewardship with social inclusion by employing hearing and speech-impaired youth to craft sustainable makhar (deity frames).

​Rejecting non-biodegradable materials that choke local ecosystems long after the festival concludes, the team relies entirely on natural, upcycled components. Using bamboo, wooden slats, cardboard, decorative lace, and vibrant tassels, these young artisans build a diverse range of artistic setups. The line-up features mini devharas (shrines), handcrafted temples, intricate thrones, swings, and Gauri-Ganpati frames.

​Earning Livelihood Through Craft

​Beyond reducing plastic reliance, the initiative focuses on creating economic opportunities for specially-abled individuals. By guiding them through the production process, Heramb Art gives these youth a platform to showcase their artistic talents while earning a dignified wage.

​"Every year, temporary festival decor leaves behind tonnes of toxic garbage," said Kailas Desale, founder of Heramb Art. "Our mission is to prove that devotion does not require ecological damage. By choosing natural materials, we protect the environment while providing our specially-abled team a reliable path toward financial independence."

​A Call for Sustainable Festivities

​With civic authorities urging citizens to reduce single-use waste, sustainable alternatives are gaining traction among festival-goers. Heramb Art’s effort demonstrates how traditional celebrations can evolve into instruments of positive change—protecting nature while empowering marginalized communities, one handcrafted frame at a time.