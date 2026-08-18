Pune Ganeshotsav: Vrindavan's Prem Mandir Replica Being Built For Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

Pune: Decoration Work Begins For Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir Replica At Dagdusheth Ganpati Festival | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnyug Tarun Mandal will recreate a replica of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan as the main decoration for this year’s 134th Ganeshotsav. The preparations formally began with a traditional Vastupujan ceremony at the Jai Ganesh Prangan, the festival's traditional venue.

The replica will be designed around the theme “Where devotion becomes love, and love becomes divine.” The structure is expected to be approximately 120 feet long, 90 feet wide and 100 feet high, making it one of the major attractions of this year’s celebration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Trust president Sunil Rasne said the replica would showcase several distinctive features of the famous temple. The structure will have grand pillars and various sculptures, while the design of the pillars in the sanctum and main assembly hall will be kept relatively simple to ensure that devotees can have a clear view of Lord Ganesha even from a distance.

The Vastupujan ceremony was attended by Trust vice-president Manik Chavan, treasurer Mahesh Suryawanshi, general secretary and MLA Hemant Rasne, joint secretary Amol Kedari, festival chief Akshay Godse, Suvarnyug Tarun Mandal president Prakash Chavan, Yatish Rasne, Saurabh Raykar, Mangesh Suryawanshi, Sachin Akhade, Amol Chavan, Tushar Raykar and this year’s art director Nitesh Kumar, along with other office-bearers and volunteers.

The grand decoration is expected to become a major attraction for devotees visiting the Dagdusheth Ganpati celebrations during the upcoming Ganesh festival.