From BPAC System To Elimination of OHE: Central Railway Enhances Safety With Key Initiatives

Dual BPAC with Single section digital axle counter |

The Central Railway has taken significant steps to enhance rail safety and ensure smooth operations for passengers and freight. In the past 45 days, the railway has implemented various safety measures, including the closure of level crossing gates, the introduction of the Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) system, the elimination of old Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts, and an inter-railway safety audit.

Permanent Closure of Level Crossing Gates

To improve punctuality and safety, Central Railway permanently closed five level crossing gates. This step promotes better train scheduling and minimizes the risk of accidents. Notably, two gates on the Mumbai Division and two gates on the Nagpur Division were closed, along with one gate between Chalisgaon-Dhule. These closures enhance safety in their respective areas.

Implementation of Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) System

To ensure track section clearance and prevent train collisions, Central Railway successfully implemented the BPAC system in the Pandharpur-Sangola section of the Solapur Division. The BPAC system utilizes sensors to accurately count the number of axles passing over it, ensuring safer train movement between stations and improving operational efficiency by eliminating human error.

Critical Elimination of Old Overhead Equipment (OHE) Masts

Recognizing the safety hazards posed by old and aged OHE masts, Central Railway conducted critical elimination efforts in May 2023. Twelve such masts were removed across various divisions, including five on the Mumbai Division, four on the Bhusaval Division, and three on the Solapur Division. These actions ensure the safe operation of trains and minimize potential risks.

Inter-Railway Safety Audit

Central Railway underwent an inter-railway safety audit conducted by a team of Senior Administrative Officers from the North Central Railway. The audit took place in the Kalyan-Igatpuri section of the Mumbai Division. This third-party safety audit aims to identify areas of improvement, impartially assess safety measures, and eliminate errors or biases. Ultimately, it enhances safety standards across all railway zones.

