Central Railway Saving ₹15 Crore Per Month Through HOG Technology For Sustainable Train Operations

The Central Railway (CR) has taken significant steps towards sustainability by implementing cost-effective and eco-friendly measures for train operations. The adoption of Head on Generation (HOG) technology has proven to be a successful endeavour for Central Railway, resulting in substantial cost savings and reduced carbon emissions.

Cost Savings and Environmental Conservation

By utilising HOG technology, the Central Railway saves approximately Rs 15 crores per month in energy costs and curbs carbon emissions by around 5,500 tons. As a testament to their commitment to sustainability, 95 out of 170 rakes are already HOG compliant. Central Railway plans to gradually transition the entire fleet to HOG compliance, further enhancing cost savings and environmental conservation.

Read Also Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Efficient Energy Use with HOG Technology

Through the implementation of the latest locomotives equipped with HOG technology, Central Railway efficiently operates 57 prestigious Mail/Express trains, contributing to energy conservation and a cleaner future. The HOG technology allows locomotives to draw energy directly from the overhead electric supply, eliminating the need for diesel generators to power onboard amenities such as lighting, fans, air conditioning, and pantry car equipment.

Advantages of HOG Technology

The adoption of HOG technology offers several advantages. It proves to be more economical, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly compared to the previous method of using diesel generators. The use of HOG technology significantly reduces pollution, making train operations silent and smoke-free, thereby enhancing the travel experience for passengers. Additionally, this technology increases the passenger carrying capacity of each train by one coach.

Current Implementation and Future Plans

Currently, Central Railway operates 143 state-of-the-art WAP7 locomotives equipped with Hotel Load Converters. Approximately 57 trains of Central Railway utilize the Head on Generation technology, leading to substantial benefits. To ensure uninterrupted power supply, a standby silent generator car is available for emergency situations.

Central Railway's implementation of cost-effective and eco-friendly train operation measures demonstrates its dedication to sustainable practices and responsible resource management. By harnessing advanced technology, the railway continues to innovate and provide efficient and eco-conscious transportation services.