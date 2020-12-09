Free Press Journal stands by its readers, allows the consumption of its e-paper on all social media platforms

This has led to confusion among the netizens and loyal readers alike.

And, Free Press Journal issues a clarification that it stands with its readers and allows them to share its e-paper PDFs and allows them to download it.

During the phase of lockdown readers, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, resorted to extensively sharing Free Press Journal’s e-newspaper in PDF formats to their WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media groups.

Circulating e-paper PDFs of ‘Free Press Journal’ is free

And, we grant permission to our esteemed readers to get/share/read news in this method to keep themselves informed about the latest developments in News and Current Affairs and announce that it is not illegal to share Free Press Journal’s e-paper PDF.

However, at a time when fake news is spreading, Free Press Journal does not allow sharing edited versions of its PDFs or does not allow sharing only a portion of its e-paper.