Free entry for kids at Mumbai International Film Festival

For the first time, children below 18 have been allowed entry to the Mumbai International Film Festival, the oldest and largest festivals of non-feature films in South Asia.

The 17th film festival kicked off on Friday in the city and will continue till June 4. Animation films ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ and ‘Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal’ will be screened free for children. Entry to the two films is free and open to all, including parents or other family members coming with children.

As per a Press Information Bureau statement, children can also visit the National Museum of Indian Cinema to get an opportunity to interact with cine experts to gain clarity. While ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ is to be screened at 3.45 pm on May 30 at Auditorium-II of the Films Division Complex, ‘Ramayana’, a joint production of India and Japan will be screened at 3.45 pm on May 31 at JB Hall of the Films Division Complex.

The complex is located at 24, Pedder Rd, Cumballa Hill.

