FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 6: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 29:
Anand Ganesh Mankatty, Borivali
Bhanuprakash Dave, Dahisar
Bhupendra Kadam, Grant Road
Devkinandan Mukadam, Worli
Eashwar Bhagwan Shelke, Vileparle
Ganesh Dadtu Pote, Kalyan East
Kamlesh Bookseller, Kandivali West
Lakshman Thakur, Panvel
Mahesh Balkrishna Vedak, Girgaon
Mansi Diwkar, Vasai Road
Mitesh Vinod Chaudhari, Ulhasnagar
Ostwal Avenue Co-op. Hsg. Society, Mira Road
Prajakta Dattatray Thakur Mulund East
Pramod Birwadkar, Chinchpokli
Pranjali Godbole, Karjat
Prashant Govardhan, Battu
Rajaram P Kamtam, Kamathipura
Ramlal Society, Grant Road
Sadhana Parwani, Kurla West
Sandesh Devram Sanas, Navi Mumbai
Sanjay Sapkal, Chembur
Saransh Agarwal, Thane
Sumit Thane, Thane
Swarita Patkar, Saidham, Lowerparel
Thorat Family, Koparkhairane
Umesh Chandrakant Pise, Ghatkopar
Viral Dhirubhai Dodia, Kandivali East
Vishal Padave, Curry Road
Vishwas Awhad, Grant Road
Yuva Ganeshcha Raj, BDD-2, Naigaon
