FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 6: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Mumbai

Updated on

By FPJ Web Desk

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 29:

Anand Ganesh Mankatty, Borivali

Bhanuprakash Dave, Dahisar

Bhupendra Kadam, Grant Road

Devkinandan Mukadam, Worli

Eashwar Bhagwan Shelke, Vileparle

Ganesh Dadtu Pote, Kalyan East

Kamlesh Bookseller, Kandivali West

Lakshman Thakur, Panvel

Mahesh Balkrishna Vedak, Girgaon

Mansi Diwkar, Vasai Road

Mitesh Vinod Chaudhari, Ulhasnagar

Ostwal Avenue Co-op. Hsg. Society, Mira Road

Prajakta Dattatray Thakur Mulund East

Pramod Birwadkar, Chinchpokli

Pranjali Godbole, Karjat

Prashant Govardhan, Battu

Rajaram P Kamtam, Kamathipura

Ramlal Society, Grant Road

Sadhana Parwani, Kurla West

Sandesh Devram Sanas, Navi Mumbai

Sanjay Sapkal, Chembur

Saransh Agarwal, Thane

Sumit Thane, Thane

Swarita Patkar, Saidham, Lowerparel

Thorat Family, Koparkhairane

Umesh Chandrakant Pise, Ghatkopar

Viral Dhirubhai Dodia, Kandivali East

Vishal Padave, Curry Road

Vishwas Awhad, Grant Road

Yuva Ganeshcha Raj, BDD-2, Naigaon

