FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 13:
Pradnya | Khargar
Rajendra lipare | Bhandup
Govind Baburao Kure | Pune
Prashant Mhatre | Kalwa, Thane
Nilesh | Pune
Hemant Prabhakar patil | Bhiwandi
Nishant | Thane
Maya Surendra Chandel | Dadar
Sairaj Tanaji Bhopale | Kolhapur
Rakesh Kshatriya | Khopoli
Anil chindhu Thorat | Pune
Atul s bhadvad | Pandharpur
IMC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRYY | Churcgate
Ajit Mhatre | Bhayander
Pragati Dhanraj Agre | Bhayander
Arjun Shrinivas Pandey | Santacruz, Mumbai
Milind Gavanang | Marine Lines, Mumbai
Dipak sahadev sanas | Mumbai
Avdhut Shankar Yewale | Vikhroli, Mumbai
Sandesh Devram sanas | Ghansoli
Sachin Ramchandra Salunkhe | Mahim
Sumit Umesh Petkar | Pune
Kishor Rajeshirme | Wadala
Rahul Prabhakar patil | Bhiwandi
Manish Ravi Khaki | Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai
Aaryan Potdar | Vile Parle, Mumbai
Sunil Bapurao Dandge | Amravati
Shama Prabhat Patil | Bhayander
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)