FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 13:

Pradnya | Khargar

Rajendra lipare | Bhandup

Govind Baburao Kure | Pune

Prashant Mhatre | Kalwa, Thane

Nilesh | Pune

Hemant Prabhakar patil | Bhiwandi

Nishant | Thane

Maya Surendra Chandel | Dadar

Sairaj Tanaji Bhopale | Kolhapur

Rakesh Kshatriya | Khopoli

Anil chindhu Thorat | Pune

Atul s bhadvad | Pandharpur

IMC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRYY | Churcgate

Ajit Mhatre | Bhayander

Pragati Dhanraj Agre | Bhayander

Arjun Shrinivas Pandey | Santacruz, Mumbai

Milind Gavanang | Marine Lines, Mumbai

Dipak sahadev sanas | Mumbai

Avdhut Shankar Yewale | Vikhroli, Mumbai

Sandesh Devram sanas | Ghansoli

Sachin Ramchandra Salunkhe | Mahim

Sumit Umesh Petkar | Pune

Kishor Rajeshirme | Wadala

Rahul Prabhakar patil | Bhiwandi

Manish Ravi Khaki | Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai

Aaryan Potdar | Vile Parle, Mumbai

Sunil Bapurao Dandge | Amravati

Shama Prabhat Patil | Bhayander

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:05 AM IST