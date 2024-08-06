FPJ Sting: Already Forgotten The Drunk Driving Deaths, Mumbai Bars Serve Alcohol To Underage Customers |

It hasn’t been a month that a Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah (24) rammed his speeding BMW with a scooter allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Worli resulting in death of a 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa who was riding back home with her husband after buying fish from the Sasoon Dock. Although the case brought strong consequences of police raiding bars and restaurants to check whether liquor is being served to uderage customers, a sting operation by The Free Press Journal proved that things have turned back to lawlessness within a month.

On Monday, The Free Press Journal reported that the drunk driving cases have increased nine-fold this year in comparison to last year. Last year, the police had reported 447 cases between January 1 to July 6, whereas this year the figures for the same period of time have increased to 4,196 cases. Reportedly, the 17-year-old teen involved in the recent Pune Porsche hit-and-run case was also under the influence and a lot of such drunk driving cases highlight the lawlessness in Mumbai when it comes to serving liquor to underage customers.

However, the police had reportedly carried out ``strict" checks at city bars after these two incidents ensuring that liquor is not served to underage customers and bars are not allowed to function after the permissible time. But now it is business as usual at city bars. As per law no hard liquor can be served to customers below 25 years.

To confirm whether the bars in Mumbai actually serve liquor to prohibited age group, The Free Press Journal carried out a sting operation in four bars located in South Mumbai. This reporter, who is 24 years old, did bar hopping on Saturday night and found out that none of the bars he visited asked for age proof. One of the bars, Kit Kat opposite Metro cinema, had prominently displayed a board at its entrance which said “Sale or service of liquor to any person under the age of 25 years is prohibited.”

Sting operation done Deepak Lunch Home And Bar In South Bombay | FPJ

The first bar visited by The Free Press Journal was Deepak Lunch Home and Bar located right under the nose of the Mumbai police commissionerate. This bar located at the start of Pathakwadi bylane is less than 400 metres away from the police H.Q. This reporter was welcomed and directed towards a seating area on the mezzanine floor. While the reporter entered the bar and climbed upstairs, managers on both the floors did not make any effort to ask for an age proof and without any hesitation, served a glass of Blenders Pride whisky.

Next was the Kitkat Family Restaurant and Bar, also a few more metres away from the police H.Q., which is a well-known place among youngsters. While a police constable was spotted standing outside the bar, the FPJ reporter easily got a seat on the ground floor without being asked for any age proof. A lot of youngsters were spotted sitting in the air conditioned section on the first floor. The reporter ordered a glass of whisky and was served a glass along with a smile.

Moving ahead, The Free Press Journal visited Lalit Restaurant and Bar on Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd near the General Post Office, where a group of young boys were seen walking out of the bar. A police vehicle was also seen patrolling on the road but the cops did not enter the bars to check on the customers. The manager and cashier at the counter at Lalit restaurant also did not ask for any age proof and the reporter was normally served a glass of whisky.

Lastly, the FPJ reporter visited Canara Lunch Home and Bar a few steps away from Lalit bar. He was entry post midnight along with other customers. While the bar was jampacked, the reporter was served a glass of whisky without being asked for any age proof. The shutter was downed, but it was business as usual inside.

The sting operation carried out by The Free Press Journal highlights the state of lawlessness in Mumbai as bars seemed to have no worry about serving liquor to an underage customer. Even after number of road accidents comprising of underage youth killing people under the influence have surfaced in recent times, the Mumbai Police seem to be waiting for a few more instances before they ensure strict implementation of the rules.