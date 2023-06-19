FPJ Special: UCC Only After National Consensus, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: RSS/Twitter

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ‘sarsanghchalak’ Mohan Bhagwat, 72, has expressed the hope that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented on the basis of a national consensus.

UCC has nothing to do with elections or politics: Bhagwat

In an interaction on the side of a seminar on security issues organised by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation, he told the Free Press Journal that a survey of three lakh people conducted in Uttarakhand revealed a consensus on 22 points. The differences pertained to only eight or nine points which could be debated.

Bhagwat hoped that there would be a consensus across the nation so that the law could be implemented through democratic and parliamentary methods. Asked if it would be implemented before the 2024 elections, he replied that this had nothing to do with elections or politics.

“India is not a geography, but a nation based on rich culture and civilisation. The genetic stock has been the same across the Indo-Iranian plate. The roots of our society were the same and Muslims were integral to it. Patriotism was not negotiable,” he emphasised.

Bhagwat's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

Without referring to Rahul Gandhi by name, Bhagwat said those who criticised India and its government on foreign soil should learn from the late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the ideologue of the Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP.

“During a visit to London, Panditji was asked by journalists for his comments on the Nehru government, to which he said he will not criticise his government on foreign soil but would instead support it,” recalled Bhagwat.

Sangh not “back seat driving” govt: RSS chief

Asked for his opinion on the performance of the Modi government, Bhagwat said the PM is “hardworking” and declined to be drawn into political issues. He denied that RSS is “back seat driving” the government.

To the question on the three biggest achievements of the RSS, which will be completing 100 years in 2025, he replied, “First is the fact that since 1925, when the Sangh was founded, the organisation has not strayed away from its goal. It is continuing in the path which it laid before itself in 1925,” he said.

Sangh succeeded in emotional integration of people: Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that despite several hurdles, RSS has not lost sight of its goal; it has been able to bring together a very large number of good individuals for the larger benefit of our society. “There might have been some not so good people, but an overwhelming number of really good people have come together in a spirit of selflessness and in a patriotic way. Thirdly, the Sangh has been able to bring about emotional integration of the people in a Constitutional manner. It is wedded to an inclusive ‘paramara’ with a view to stop hatred and egoism,” he said.

Bhagwat said that Hindus have been faster in accepting this path while the Muslims have been relatively slow, but there is greater appreciation of the positive role that RSS is playing in the nation.

Bhagwat stresses need for India's vision document

Taking part in the seminar, Bhagwat said there was little doubt that India has emerged as a major world power. “But the need is for a vision document. China and even Bangladesh had their vision documents. It is high time India, too, has its own vision document so that it could be prepared for any contingency,” he said. In this regard, he urged the Global Strategy Policy Foundation to help draft a vision document after nationwide consultations.

Bhagwat cited Sri Aurobindo and Swami Vivekanand, who visualised a crucial role for India in the comity of nations. He said Sanatan Dharma was on the rise all over. “We should consolidate this position and become a stronger nation,” he concluded.