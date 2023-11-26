FPJ Special: MBMC Initiates Use Of Recycled Sewage Water To Nourish Gardens

Suresh Golani

In a small but significant step to ease the growing water demands, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started using recycled sewage water as an alternative for specific uses mainly to promote more greenery in the twin-city. MBMC’s water supply and sewage treatment department is promoting the use of recycled water which is being sourced out from the sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the tertiary treatment plant (TTP).

After extended delays, the ambitious underground drainage project undertaken by the civic administration with the financial assistance from the Centre-sponsored Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme is in its final stages of completion. Entirely designed on a decentralised system across 10 zones, the scope of work included underground sewerage facilities in a radius of 24 sq km area entailing providing, laying a network of 107 km of sewer lines and commission of 10 pumping stations supported by an equal number of STPs to treat a total of 115 MLD (million litres per day) waste water.

While eight out of the 10 STPs are in operation mode, the remaining two are on the verge of completion. Notably, the MBMC has also set up a TTP at its existing STP in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira. Having a capacity of sourcing 5 MLD treated water, the TTP provides non-potable water for watering trees at municipal gardens, toilet flushing, construction sites and other utilisation options so that people do not waste drinking water on such purposes.

The filling point connected to the 5 MLD Elevated Surface Reservoir (ESR) at the TTP dispenses water to an average of 50 tankers on a daily basis. “While most of the recycled water is utilized free of cost to nourish greenery of municipal properties, the TTP charges Rs.700 per tanker to private establishments-mainly construction companies,” said Sharad Nanegaonkar, an executive engineer at the water supply and sewage treatment department.

About the treatment plants

The STPs which are equipped with the advanced moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) technology which typically treat water at the primary and secondary level before safely discharging it into natural water bodies, the TTP adds a third and more advanced and rigorous level of treatment. Notably, a lush green buffer zone with a mini garden comprising trees and ornamental plants surround a couple of operational STPs. The greenery is maintained by the recycled water generated from the respective plant.