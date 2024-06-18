FPJ Special: 'Hidden' Chamber Discovered At Entrance Of Historic Ghodbunder Fort

Ghodbunder Fort | FPJ

The fascinating discovery of a hidden chamber-like structure located beneath the inner ground layers during the ongoing conservation and restoration work at the historic Ghodbunder Fort has fuelled curiosity and excitement in the minds of historians and fort lovers.

Measuring 3.3 meters x 3.3 meters (approximately), the room which has been discovered roughly 0.5 meters beneath the existing layer situated right on the entrance of the fort features a semi-circular and flat arch on the north and east wall respectively. While the interior walls are coated with a layer of lime plaster, the space beneath the arches were found to be filled with rubble stone.

“Immediately after discovering the chamber, we barricaded the site to prevent any kind of potential damage and informed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) while recommending immediate documentation and preservation of the finding with detailed archaeological analysis which could provide valuable insight into the construction techniques and architectural styles used during the historic era.” said architect -Sapna Lakhe of Sankraman Design Studio, which has been roped in to conduct the restoration work.

“In response to our intimation letter, the assistant director of the state archaeology and museum department (Ratnagiri division) has given us a nod to appoint a proficient individual/student well versed in the field of history, culture and archaeology to further investigate this discovery while ensuring that conservation work aligns with best practices in heritage preservation. We are doing the needful.” confirmed city engineer- Deepak Khambit.

Read Also Maharashtra: MBMC Removes 8 Giant Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates

“The presence of lime plaster and rubble stone indicates specific construction practices that can help us better understand the fort's historical development.” said architect- Shwetambari Shinde. Notably, the newly discovered room bears a striking resemblance to the existing northeast room on the garden side, suggesting a possible expansion or a tunnel gateway with replication of architectural styles within the fort.